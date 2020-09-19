Guest Editorial: Pharmacies critical vs. COVID-19

As the most patient-facing part of the healthcare supply chain, pharmacies dot our state and nation, serving as the first line of defense against illness for our patients. And, when a vaccine is ready to be distributed, pharmacies will offer a community-level location to facilitate testing and vaccination. The work of pharmacies to prepare for this role, alongside the distributors who stock their shelves, will ensure that those in every community across the country are able to access the vaccine.

Distributors’ commitment to medication and treatment access for every patient, regardless of the size of their city or the brand of their pharmacy, is visible in their work throughout this pandemic. Over the course of the crisis, they’ve constantly improved their distribution networks and helped frontline facilities innovate and plan in the face of growing challenges. As demand increased and our healthcare system became strained, distributors identified alternatives, helping to assure those with urgent medical needs could still head to the pharmacy to pick up their prescriptions.

COVID-19 has created extreme challenges for our entire country, but healthcare supply chain leaders have worked to shift inventories, track the movement of critical medications, and ensure that even small, rural pharmacies and hospitals have access to pharmaceutical products.

Together, pharmacies and distributors form a net that encompasses our nation. With collaboration throughout the private sector and partnership with federal COVID-19 response leaders, we can make pharmacies a vital tool in the fight against COVID-19 and restore the health, freedom, and security for which Americans love our nation.

Angela Zaydon served as Government Relations Manager for the Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association.

