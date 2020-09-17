Guest Editorial: Pennsylvania is in danger of losing its school bus industry

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Most of us remember the popular children’s song, “The Wheels on the Bus.” When we were kids, we sang it with our friends as we rode a yellow bus to school; as parents, we taught it to our own children.

But in every school district across the state, the future of the yellow bus is at risk. Pennsylvania is in danger of losing its school bus drivers and the businesses that employ them.

We must make certain that school buses and drivers are available to transport students when they return to the classroom. To ensure this happens, pupil transportation must be funded and supported as an essential service to Pennsylvania’s students and their families. This is true not only for charter and non-public pupil transportation but for all public schools as well.