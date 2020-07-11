Guest Editorial: Penn State Health acquisition of Holy Spirit Hospital to protect health care, jobs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As elected officials, we have watched with great concern as communities across Pennsylvania have lost health care jobs during this unprecedented pandemic. The concern is real. The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) released a report that projects our commonwealth’s hospitals will lose a staggering $10.2 billion this year.

The report indicated that federal CARES Act funding will only cover about $3 billion of these losses, leaving hospitals with a major revenue hole to fill. The matter is only made worse as Pennsylvanians who lose their jobs also lose their health care coverage.

Sadly, but predictably, we’re starting to see news stories of health care layoffs, just as our hospitals begin returning to normal operations post COVID-19. Health systems in Butler, Pittsburgh, State College and Reading, just to name a few, have furloughed or eliminated well over 1,500 jobs as financial losses continue to mount.

In Cumberland and Dauphin counties, we have been fortunate that this growing problem of health care layoffs hasn’t touched our area. That’s why we’re grateful Penn State Health and Geisinger have reached an agreement to ensure Holy Spirit Hospital’s workforce will continue to provide critical health care services to our local communities.