Guest Editorial: Penn State Health acquisition of Holy Spirit Hospital makes economic sense

That will make the operating future of Holy Spirit Hospital difficult. Prior to the pandemic, the Camp Hill-based hospital already struggled with an operating margin under 4%. That’s a marked improvement for the hospital under Geisinger’s leadership, but all other area hospitals had margins over 10%, including Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center at 12.8%.

That’s why the approval of Penn State Health’s acquisition of Holy Spirit Hospital by Attorney General Josh Shapiro and the Federal Trade Commission is critical. At a time when our economic hospital engines are struggling, we cannot risk the closure of any of them. We need to preserve — and grow — our economy as we strive to rebuild during the pandemic.

Preservation of Holy Spirit Hospital means protecting 1,600 jobs. That’s millions of dollars every year in salaries, wages and benefits for local residents in the region. In turn, those employees — the fiber of our communities — are spending their dollars at our local businesses.