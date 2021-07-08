Guest Editorial: Pause needed in PASSHE plan

The university itself has done very well; it has increased its enrollment and is currently projected to end its budget year with a $5.7 million surplus and $27.4 million in reserve. Compare that to Clarion, which is expected to end its fiscal year with a deficit of $6 million in reserve, and Edinboro, which faces a $2.3 million budget deficit and a nearly $7 million deficit in its reserves. Nothing in the current Western Integration Plan from PASSHE includes a financial report, let alone any cost savings or decreases in student tuition. My colleagues and I are extremely concerned this merger would have a devastating impact on California University’s current and prospective students, alumni, faculty and staff. The proposed plan also fails to dictate who ultimately controls the branch campuses, which would be created under the plan.

It also fails to include details on what PASSHE calls its hybrid model. This model would require students to take an unknown number of college courses virtually. As someone who knows firsthand the issues our communities continue to face regarding affordable, accessible broadband access, this clearly creates substantial equity issues, where many students — including those in my district — will struggle. Many of us are also concerned about workforce reductions at the university, and if this integration plan were to be implemented, any staff reductions must be minimized.