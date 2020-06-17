Guest Editorial: Parents need online options

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Amid the rapidly evolving coronavirus pandemic, parents continue to face new challenges when it comes to their child’s education. In a time where stay-at-home orders, social distancing and travel restrictions have become the new norm, parents have to make important — and potentially tough — decisions about their child’s education in the fall.

Local school districts have started unveiling their plans for reopening in the new school year. And for most, school is going to look vastly different than it did in March with reduced class sizes, mandatory face masks and temperature checks. There is also the looming threat of additional closures in the fall or winter when public health officials anticipate a second wave of the virus to emerge.

During these unsettling times, it comes as no surprise that parents want to be extra cautious when it comes to the health and safety of their children. For some families, this may mean pulling their child out of a traditional brick-and-mortar school and keeping them at home.

A national new study of 2,000 parents with children in traditional elementary and secondary schools reveals that nearly one in five students who were attending a brick and mortar school in March of this year, are unlikely to return this fall.