Guest Editorial: Pa. Nursing homes still need help

Yet, some want to move on as the rest of the commonwealth reopens. It’s important to note these pandemic funding needs exacerbate an already existing funding crisis that predates COVID-19. Medicaid funding has been largely flat-funded for about 15 years as the cost of health care has skyrocketed. In 2019 alone, flat funding led to a $632-million loss that made nursing homes’ ability to maintain high quality care more difficult, not to mention retaining and attracting talented staff. ( https://www.leadingagepa.org/News/Details/medicaid-funding-gap-for-pa-nursing-homes-expands-to-more-than-631-million )

Imagine if you had a loved one in a Pennsylvania nursing home during this pandemic. A chronically underfunded industry charged with caring for — and protecting — your loved one is denied the federal support it was supposed to receive by the Wolf administration. That same administration won’t even give you a modest increase in the commonwealth’s share of Medicaid dollars when every life is literally at risk. Nursing homes continue to accept new, unvaccinated residents. Some new employees are also unvaccinated. In our setting, the threat is real and will continue well into the future. If you had a loved one in a nursing home, you would think this is the time for government to make historic investments in nursing homes — not flat fund them. But nursing homes aren’t even asking for such investments. They need $446 million for nursing home care, as well as personal care homes and assisted living. That certainly sounds like a lot, but it’s barely more than 1 percent of Gov. Wolf’s overall state budget spending request.