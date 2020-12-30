Guest Editorial: Our lack of a shared reality is a huge problem

In the recent election, 74 million Americans voted for Trump and 81 million voted for Biden. Sadly, about half of each of those groups genuinely believe the other side is evil, racist, hates America, looks down on them, or …

Certainly, we have serious divides, such as on abortion. Certainly, there are racists and there are elitists. But can that many Americans be as wrong-headed as so many of us believe? I’m not sure, but I can see some of the reasons we have come to believe so.

At the top of my list is the issue of “truth decay."

We used to have a general respect for truth, and we held liars in contempt. However, in the age of Internet websites, social networks, talk radio, and cable news TV, we have a perfect storm of misinformation hell. Our long-standing shared value of, and respect for, truth telling seem to have devolved. You can find your favorite conspiracy, or something supporting your strongest confirmation bias, without looking far. This has brought us to our respective information bubbles — our own personal “Truman Shows” where our “reality” is a matter of our choice of channel, website, or social media group.

Worse yet, it is often not a very intentional choice. We are led down those rabbit holes in subtle ways by our social media and online apps.