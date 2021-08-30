Guest Editorial: Make your voice be heard in congressional redistricting process

Every 10 years, state officials are required to redraw state General Assembly and congressional seats. Though this may sound like a just a step in the legislative process, it has a great impact on you. Where the lines are drawn determines who is eligible to represent you and your neighbors in the state House, state Senate and in Congress.

Rightly so, the bi-partisan Legislative Reapportionment Commission, made up of two Republicans and two Democrats and a chair selected by the state Supreme Court, redraw the state House of Representatives and Senate districts.

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives has a direct hand in drawing the congressional maps. Unfortunately, Pennsylvania’s population has not increased at same level of many other states. As a result, we are already facing one hurdle as Pennsylvania is losing one congressional seat, a century-long trend, that we must reverse, but that is for a future column.

Information collected through the U.S. Census determines the number of congressional representatives each state is entitled to based on population, and is used to determine where districts will be located. States are responsible for redrawing the geographic area of their congressional districts to ensure equal and fair representation, commonly referred to as redistricting.