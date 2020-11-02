Guest Editorial: Mail-in ballots and voting in Cumberland County - the facts

Much confusion and misinformation exists now regarding mail-in ballots and voting. I can see why some of our residents and residents in other counties are confused about this whole matter. I would like to present the facts and clear up some of this misinformation.
First of all, any legitimate mail-in ballot that is received at the county bureau of elections before 8 p.m. on election day, Nov. 3, will be counted, regardless if the counting begins at 8 p.m. Nov. 3 or at 9 a.m. Nov. 4. And those ballots cannot be successfully challenged in court.
The mail-in ballots in question are those ballots received at the county bureau of elections after 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. These are the ballots that could be challenged because of pending litigation in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. All counties will be counting these ballots as directed by the PA Department of State, but will be putting them aside for now in anticipation of possible litigation as indicated per our Department of State.
Based on all of this information, the only advantage I see regarding pre-canvassing is it could possibly speed up the final results by a day at the most. Legally, counties that don’t pre-canvass are still in compliance with the law. There may be perception out there from some that by not pre-canvassing, some legitimate votes will not be counted. This simply is not true.
I blame much of this confusion on social media, leaders in both major political parties, including our governor and some of our state legislature. Pre-canvassing is not a bad idea and I support the concept, but starting it the day of the election makes no sense.
Also, recent changes in the pre-canvassing guidelines from our Department of State made it difficult for some counties to abide by those changes. Pre-canvassing should start at least a week before the election in my opinion, not on the day of the election. By starting pre-canvassing at least a week before the election, we would see a significant time savings in getting to the final vote count.
Also, counties should not have to rent a building or find additional space to do pre-canvassing. This matter could be solved with a simple fix by using a calendar and changing the date in which pre-canvassing can begin.
The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot also needs to be changed. Seriously, having the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot a week before the day of the election is simply ridiculous. Such a deadline should be at least two weeks before the election so that voters have sufficient time to mail their ballot to the bureau of elections. One week simply isn’t enough. Again, another simple fix.
Lastly, accepting mail-in ballots after 8 p.m. on election day may not even be legal. Time will tell regarding that particular issue. However, Cumberland County and all counties will be counting these ballots, but keeping them separate per the direction of our Department of State. In my opinion, your vote, whether it be at the polls or by mail-in ballot should be done on or before election day with rare exception. Again, a simple fix if our governor and state legislature could agree.
These suggestions may not resolve all of the issues, but I believe if they were adopted, our citizens would be much less confused and much more confident in the mail-in voting process. It would also be a big help to all of our county bureau of elections and county elected officials.
I can tell you with no hesitation that my colleagues, Commissioner Gary Eichelberger and Commissioner Jean Foschi and I have the best interests of our citizens as top priority. I hope our state government will address these issues and make them a priority for 2021.
Vince DiFilippo is a Cumberland County Commissioner
