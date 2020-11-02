Guest Editorial: Mail-in ballots and voting in Cumberland County - the facts

Much confusion and misinformation exists now regarding mail-in ballots and voting. I can see why some of our residents and residents in other counties are confused about this whole matter. I would like to present the facts and clear up some of this misinformation.

First of all, any legitimate mail-in ballot that is received at the county bureau of elections before 8 p.m. on election day, Nov. 3, will be counted, regardless if the counting begins at 8 p.m. Nov. 3 or at 9 a.m. Nov. 4. And those ballots cannot be successfully challenged in court.

The mail-in ballots in question are those ballots received at the county bureau of elections after 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. These are the ballots that could be challenged because of pending litigation in front of the U.S. Supreme Court. All counties will be counting these ballots as directed by the PA Department of State, but will be putting them aside for now in anticipation of possible litigation as indicated per our Department of State.

Based on all of this information, the only advantage I see regarding pre-canvassing is it could possibly speed up the final results by a day at the most. Legally, counties that don’t pre-canvass are still in compliance with the law. There may be perception out there from some that by not pre-canvassing, some legitimate votes will not be counted. This simply is not true.