Guest Editorial: Let’s talk about compassionate reform

Providing eligibility to everyone who is serving a life sentence — as the bill is written — means that little girl who was left for dead now must contend with notifications and testimony opportunities every single year, ripping open her wounds to ensure that paroling decision makers understand her concerns. As policy makers in governing systems, it is incumbent upon our lawmakers to be honorable gatekeepers. Pulling a victim/survivor through an endless cycle of systematic trauma year after year delivers no justice, no balance, and certainly no reform.

Pennsylvania must stand in support of all its people. We can do this by way of one-time consideration through the Board of Pardons, who have gallantly increased their caseload and are granting more clemency opportunities than any board in our state’s history. This process does not create an endless loop of victimization for survivors, and while many find it very hard to consider the release of the person who murdered their loved one, some welcome the opportunity to be supportive.