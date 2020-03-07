Guest Editorial: Legislation could devastate EMS services

Your local ambulance is at the crossroads of a fiscal calamity that is rapidly spiraling into a public safety crisis. This calamity is a result of decades of below-cost payments for service from government programs (Medicare and Medicaid) and insurance companies, which since the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, now base their non negotiable in-network payment rates on those programs.

Since 2002 we are reimbursed using a formula to annually determine payment rates that has absolutely no relationship to the costs of delivering this essential lifesaving mandated service. Government health insurance program rates were never designed to represent reasonable costs or even cover the provider's costs, but nonetheless our entire reimbursement structure is now based on these payment levels. The result is your local ambulance service has seen the cost of readiness and response to your emergency rise 55-65% while payment for services rendered on that call during this same time has only risen 24%. No business can sustain such losses and remain viable. Additionally, Medicaid emergency 911 EMS services cost reimbursement should not be based on a "line-item competition" in government budgets!

