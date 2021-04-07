Guest Editorial: Legal immunity harms you and your family

Right now, some elected members of our General Assembly in Harrisburg are taking the side of special interests by drafting legislation and amendments to immunize corporations, hospitals, and nursing homes from actions that led to substantial harm or death.
What does it all mean? It’s quite simple, if you or a loved one is injured or killed because these institutions didn’t follow the rules or proper protocols, the proposed immunity law would allow them to get away with it while you’re left with injuries, a huge bill, and a lifetime of added expenses all because your rights were diminished. These institutions could conduct business any way they see fit — regardless of whether they hurt someone — and there would be nothing you could do about it.
We teach our kids to be responsible and take accountability for their actions. What message are we sending if laws are changed to let negligent hospitals, nursing homes, and corporations escape the consequences of their actions? Your elected officials should always have your back first, not the backs of negligent businesses and healthcare facilities that are charged with protecting your family and keeping them safe. They will have a choice to make very soon. Will they choose safety, protection, and the preservation of rights for your family, or will they do the bidding of their wealthy corporate donors?
Each of us has a right to have our voices heard by a jury of our peers. The courtroom has always been the one place where victims — no matter who they are — can face the defendant on a level playing field. Immunity denies your right to be heard in court and runs counter to the principles of our democracy. The denial of this right would put thousands of impacted families in financial jeopardy while simultaneously having them adapt to a new life with physical and emotional impairment.
The scary truth is that this could happen to any one of us, when we least expect it. Immunity leads to substandard healthcare delivery, unsafe conditions, more dangerous consumer products, and a whole host of other issues because it encourages cutting corners and not having to answer for negligent actions.
Accountability should matter. You should not have to live in fear or face potential bankruptcy because you were injured through no fault of your own and left with no legal option. We are appalled that this legislative effort to sell your rights to corporate donors is being considered in the Capitol.
We urge you to contact your state representative and senator today and ask them to oppose immunity that lets corporate bad actors and health care institutions conduct business without accountability.
Lisa Benzie is the Past President of the Pennsylvania Association for Justice