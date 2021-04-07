Guest Editorial: Legal immunity harms you and your family

Right now, some elected members of our General Assembly in Harrisburg are taking the side of special interests by drafting legislation and amendments to immunize corporations, hospitals, and nursing homes from actions that led to substantial harm or death.

What does it all mean? It’s quite simple, if you or a loved one is injured or killed because these institutions didn’t follow the rules or proper protocols, the proposed immunity law would allow them to get away with it while you’re left with injuries, a huge bill, and a lifetime of added expenses all because your rights were diminished. These institutions could conduct business any way they see fit — regardless of whether they hurt someone — and there would be nothing you could do about it.

We teach our kids to be responsible and take accountability for their actions. What message are we sending if laws are changed to let negligent hospitals, nursing homes, and corporations escape the consequences of their actions? Your elected officials should always have your back first, not the backs of negligent businesses and healthcare facilities that are charged with protecting your family and keeping them safe. They will have a choice to make very soon. Will they choose safety, protection, and the preservation of rights for your family, or will they do the bidding of their wealthy corporate donors?