Guest Editorial: It’s time to reform Pennsylvania’s outdated cannabis laws

Former Federal Bureau of Narcotics Commissioner Harry J. Anslinger claimed, “Reefer makes darkies think they’re as good as white men” — using an offensive slur in an already flagrantly racist remark.
During his tenure at the Federal Bureau of Narcotics from 1930-62, Anslinger employed racist and xenophobic ideas like this to justify an effort he spearheaded to criminalize cannabis throughout our nation.
Though a century separates our lives, Harry J. Anslinger and I share a common background. We were both born in Altoona, Pennsylvania. We both studied at Penn State. Yet, our views on this issue are starkly different.
In 1929, Anslinger took charge of the Bureau of Prohibition. When the United States ended its failed policy of alcohol prohibition only a few years later, Anslinger’s department faced the prospect of extinction. Enter his push to criminalize cannabis.
Blatant in his prejudice, Anslinger claimed, “Satanic music, jazz and swing, result from marijuana usage. This marijuana causes white women to seek sexual relations with Negroes.” And he concluded, “The primary reason to outlaw marijuana is its effect on the degenerate races.”
Anslinger’s ideas underpinned a racist policy that disproportionally punishes Black people despite the evidence that White and Black people use cannabis at similar rates. In 2018, 89.6% of cannabis arrests were for simple possession, and a Black person was 3.64 times more likely to face arrest for possession than a White person. This disparity exists throughout our country and throughout our state.
Even if we ignore this racial disparity, the criminalization of cannabis is still a failure. The strict enforcement of cannabis laws is meant to decrease use and availability, but these laws have had the opposite effect. The criminalization of cannabis has resulted in increased potency, increased availability, and increased use. And enforcing these outdated laws wastes United States taxpayers $3.6 billion every year.
Initially, the criminalization of cannabis was a flawed policy supported by racist ideas. Today, it is an abject failure with racist outcomes.
My colleagues and I on the Carlisle Borough Council acknowledged this reality through our recent action. On December 10, 2020, we unanimously adopted an ordinance decriminalizing the possession of cannabis, the possession of cannabis paraphernalia, and smoking cannabis in a public space.
It’s time for Pennsylvania to follow the lead of municipalities like Carlisle. It’s time to rectify how our state treats cannabis possession and use.
Nearly one-third of the states in our nation have legalized cannabis for adult use while many other states and municipalities have decriminalized it. Americans have proven that reform is not a partisan issue. This year, voters in conservative states like South Dakota and Montana, in a moderate state like Arizona, and in a liberal state like New Jersey all overwhelmingly approved ballot measures to legalize cannabis.
Reforming outdated cannabis laws has wide public support – two-thirds of Americans say cannabis should be legal, including a majority of Democrats and a majority of Republicans. In our polarized world, it is one of the few things that people from across the political spectrum agree on.
Various paths exist for Pennsylvania to update how it handles this issue, including legalizing cannabis for adult use, decriminalizing cannabis, and expunging prior cannabis related charges. It’s time to reform our state’s failed and outdated cannabis laws.
Only by acknowledging our faults and acting to right them do we move closer toward the ideal of a more perfect union. Remedying our mistakes is at the core of how we improve as individuals and as a society.
Jeff Stuby is a member of the Carlisle Borough Council. Readers can email him at jstuby@carlislepa.org.
