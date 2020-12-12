Guest Editorial: It’s time to reform Pennsylvania’s outdated cannabis laws

Former Federal Bureau of Narcotics Commissioner Harry J. Anslinger claimed, “Reefer makes darkies think they’re as good as white men” — using an offensive slur in an already flagrantly racist remark.

During his tenure at the Federal Bureau of Narcotics from 1930-62, Anslinger employed racist and xenophobic ideas like this to justify an effort he spearheaded to criminalize cannabis throughout our nation.

Though a century separates our lives, Harry J. Anslinger and I share a common background. We were both born in Altoona, Pennsylvania. We both studied at Penn State. Yet, our views on this issue are starkly different.

In 1929, Anslinger took charge of the Bureau of Prohibition. When the United States ended its failed policy of alcohol prohibition only a few years later, Anslinger’s department faced the prospect of extinction. Enter his push to criminalize cannabis.

Blatant in his prejudice, Anslinger claimed, “Satanic music, jazz and swing, result from marijuana usage. This marijuana causes white women to seek sexual relations with Negroes.” And he concluded, “The primary reason to outlaw marijuana is its effect on the degenerate races.”