Guest Editorial: It’s time to rebuild America’s infrastructure

This means then, for nearly all major improvements to our roads, bridges, and highways, the delays caused by an outdated 1970s NEPA rule are costing us trillions of dollars. This is wholly unacceptable.

Along with President Trump, former President Barack Obama also recognized the inefficiencies of the NEPA regulations and the unnecessary delays it was causing to major infrastructure projects.

According to data submitted to Congress by the Obama White House, nearly 180,000 stimulus projects were granted categorical exemptions from a NEPA review. Then-Secretary of Energy Steven Chu justified the exemptions by saying they were “to get money out the door and spent as quickly as possible… it’s about putting our citizens back to work.”

Instead of providing blanket exemptions, President Trump crafted and finalized a set of regulations to streamline and simplify the environmental review process. The new NEPA regulations set a two-year time limit for environmental review, improve government agency coordination, reduce unnecessary paperwork, and expand public participation.

The final rule incorporates the One Federal Decision framework — an idea that I’m working to make law with H.R. 7130.