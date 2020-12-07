Guest Editorial: How we know who wins elections, and why it matters

By now, we know the story of the 2020 election. One with heroes and villains. Laudatory tales and vile conspiracies. And, most importantly, a fog that obscured the winner for days.

In a normal year, we tune into the news on election night to learn who won and who lost. Only, as 2020 has taught us, nothing about this year is normal. Sometimes determining winners and losers is not that simple.

Clarity in election results based on trust in the process is paramount. Not only do we need to know who the winner is, but both victor and loser must know the results were delivered fairly and transparently. This year our trust and faith were tested.

The reason is that Pennsylvania’s system is broken, but not necessarily because of widespread fraud.

More than 80 years after enactment, our Election Code is showing its age. Today, the code is immensely complex with decades of barnacles clinging to it in the form of modifications to our statutes and years of often conflicting interpretations by our courts.

Making matters worse, the Election Code imposes complicated requirements on voters, who often submit provisional or absentee ballots with defects that threaten to invalidate their votes. With the pandemic-induced popularity of mail-in ballots, these problems metastasized.