Guest Editorial: How we can end COVID-19 in 2021

Some of these practices were cast as divisive social and political issues when they never really should have been. The scientific evidence around wearing masks, for instance, is clear: masks limit the spread of droplets that can carry COVID-19 and other viruses from person to person.

Here’s another reason to mask up: There is growing evidence that masks are helping to curb the spread of the flu this season. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) credits this season’s decline in flu cases at least in part to COVID-19 mitigation efforts, and the Pennsylvania Department of Health notes flu activity across the commonwealth has been low this season compared to last season.

Capital BlueCross has been committed to doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19 and help those dealing with the virus and its ripple effects on businesses, schools and communities.

We took aggressive steps to increase access to healthcare and telemedicine, protect our employees, and provide support to those most vulnerable. We do this because we have a vested interest in the health and well-being of the communities we serve, which also are the communities our employees call home. We want these communities, and you, to be safe and healthy.