Guest Editorial: Helping out our farmers

We know you’re busy, so we’ve outlined options to apply at the top of farmers.gov/cfap. We offer a CFAP Application Portal where those of you with eAuthentication accounts can submit your application online. Don’t have an eAuthentication account? You can enroll at farmers.gov/sign-in.

We also offer a manual application option, and a CFAP Application Generator and Payment Calculator that allows you to input information specific to your operation to determine estimated payments and populate the application form.

You can apply now for the commodities that are currently eligible, and if any other commodities you produce are added to the program, we will happily amend your application.

If you have questions, please let us know. You can call our CFAP Call Center for one-on-one support with the CFAP application process. Call 877-508-8364 to speak directly with a USDA employee ready to offer personalized assistance. And, as always, the FSA office at your local USDA Service Center is also there to help you prepare your application.

Farmers and ranchers continue to be the backbone of our nation. I know Pennsylvania’s agricultural producers are facing unprecedented challenges with the coronavirus pandemic, and I want to make sure we at USDA are doing all we can to provide critical support.

We thank our farmers and ranchers, and we encourage you to apply for CFAP today.

Gary H. Groves is the State Executive Director in Pennsylvania for the USDA Farm Service Agency.

