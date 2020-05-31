Guest Editorial: Growing mental health concerns deserve sustainable investment

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

At the start of 2020, Pennsylvania counties announced that their top legislative priority for the year would be increased state funding for the mental health community base, a result of the growing mental health needs across all 67 counties. No one could have imagined at that time just how much more critical those community-based mental health services would become in just a few months.

The suffering of those in need has been multiplied as their previously normal routines have been uprooted by the coronavirus pandemic, shifting how they function and heightening stress. What we have faced in the last several months, and certainly will continue to face in the months to come, is pandemic-induced trauma.

These challenges are experienced differently by each person within their own personal circumstances and can result in increased need for support for medical needs and counseling to non-medical, but still life-sustaining needs, such as assistance for food, shelter and clothing.

Although it’s difficult to look beyond the current challenges, planning for the future must continue while keeping in mind how our current reality continues to shape that future.