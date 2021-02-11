Guest Editorial: Gov. Wolf must collaborate to deliver shot in arm for seniors

In receiving hundreds of calls from overwhelmed seniors frustrated, angered and confused over their inability to secure their COVID-19 vaccinations under Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan, we’re reminded of the wise words of Helen Keller: “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.”

Every Pennsylvanian should be deeply troubled by the feckless and underwhelming COVID-19 distribution plan Gov. Wolf approved through the Pennsylvania Department of Health and continues to cling to, despite its overwhelming and bipartisan recognition of failure.

In once again selecting winners and losers with overt disregard to transparency, partnership with state and federal legislators, or consultation with subject matter experts and stakeholders, Gov. Wolf callously has cast aside the tremendous resources available from our great local pharmacists who professionally and efficiently care for our Seniors, families, and most vulnerable every day.