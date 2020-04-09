Guest Editorial: Getting Pennsylvania back to work

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Peyton Manning rightly said, “Imitation is obviously a great form of flattery.” If that is the case, the genesis of Senate Bill 1103 is off to an illustrious start.

After I introduced this bill last week, the Pennsylvania House immediately copied the language and included a mirror version of it in House Bill 2389. The work to incorporate this commonsense and much-needed bill into a House action was led by state Rep. Russ Diamond and Rep Dawn Keefer. Additionally, New Jersey Assemblyman Eric Peterson called and asked if he could run this legislation in his state. The answer — of course — was a resounding yes.

In the end, it is not about who runs this bill. Rather, it’s about getting our people back to work in a safe and smart manner. It does not matter who gets the credit. We need decisive action now, and this is why I shared this legislation with my colleagues in the House as well with New Jersey Assemblyman Peterson — to get something done ASAP.

The background of this bill was triggered as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, when the governor shut down all businesses not considered to be “life-sustaining.” This shows how little he understands our workforce because in my book, every job is essential, whether it is a privately owned business or a large corporation.