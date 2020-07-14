Guest Editorial: Funding needed for testing

When done, testing is effective but quite expensive, and facilities simply do not have the resources to keep up with payments. Each test kit costs an average of $100. As the state has mandated universal and continual testing of staff and residents, it’s simply becoming impossible to provide the critically important personal protective equipment (PPE) and test kits to ensure protections in a state that has one of the highest rates of positive nursing home cases in the nation.

Some may point to funding approved earlier this year to help senior care facilities, which was used to provide dedicated staff with the PPE they needed to protect themselves and their residents in the early stages of this crisis, as well as hero pay for staff on the front lines. And they deserved every penny. That investment by state lawmakers undoubtedly saved lives, but much more work needs to be done.

A private company, CVS Health, has partnered with the Pennsylvania Department of Health to put a state testing program into place, but the plan focuses resources mainly on facilities with new or ongoing outbreaks. While that is important, it provides nominal support for the nearly 60% of all nursing care facilities in Pennsylvania that have not had any residents test positive. Proactively preventing cases has required a tremendous effort but still comes at a considerable cost.