Guest Editorial: Funding help needed for nursing homes

For decades, ECRI has worked closely with aging care communities in Pennsylvania and throughout the nation on emergency preparedness, disaster planning and resident safety. In fact, it’s well known to the Wolf administration. Earlier this month, the administration announced ECRI was selected to support the Pennsylvania Department of Health with individualized infection control and prevention assistance for Pennsylvania’s aging care facilities.

As we continue to battle this pandemic on the front lines, our partners in state government can do several things to help.

We applaud the support of hospitals by Gov. Wolf and the General Assembly. The governor is providing $774 million in aid, while members of the General Assembly are introducing various proposals to increase support.

For nursing facilities, the much-anticipated surge already exists and has shown no signs of slowing. It’s important to remember and acknowledge that medical care doesn’t just happen in our hospitals. It’s happening every day in hundreds of Pennsylvania’s long-term care facilities. Caring for Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable population, our facilities are the epicenter of this pandemic.