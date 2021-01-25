Guest Editorial: Fund HEMAP for struggling Pa. homeowners

Since the beginning of the pandemic, policymakers that govern the collection of mortgage payments, whether they were from the Federal Housing Finance Administration, which governs Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac loans, the Veterans Administration for VA loans, the Federal Housing Administration for FHA-insured loans or Department of Agriculture with USDA loans have issued moratoriums on all mortgage foreclosures for their loans.

Homeowners have been able to apply for a mortgage forbearance of up to 12 months to prevent the collection of payments and negative activity on the borrower’s credit profile. Even various national lenders allowed for mortgage forbearances on their portfolio mortgage loans for struggling homeowners.

A few weeks from now will mark the anniversary of when former President Trump declared the COVID-19 pandemic a national emergency. Around that same time, the first borrowers will have to pay back the missed mortgage payments, which did not require collection because they were in forbearance. Unfortunately, for many Pennsylvanians, economic conditions have not improved to enable them to resume making payments. Also, conventional mortgages that are not backed by the government do not have specific requirements to modify the borrower’s delinquent mortgage.