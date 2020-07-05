Guest Editorial: Fighting for our future firefighters

In that regard, I am currently working on another initiative to help our firefighting community while also preparing students for life after high school. I have been working with state officials in the fire commissioner’s office and the Department of Education, as well as advocacy groups and stakeholders to allow junior firefighters who are ages 16 and 17 to take the next step in training to be certified firefighters, commonly known as Firefighter 1 certification.

My proposed legislation would help teenagers who want to be career firefighters by allowing them to have the needed certifications before they even graduate from high school. It also helps our volunteer departments have young firefighters ready to be full fledge firefighters when they turn 18, as opposed to waiting for them to go through the certification training in their late teens or early 20s.

Finally, the legislation would match many of our bordering states, such as Maryland, which already allows for the Firefighter 1 certification to be taken prior to turning 18. For years, the House has been working to improve career and technical education in our schools to help prepare students for the workforce and this initiative is an extension of that.