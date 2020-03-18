Guest Editorial: Facts and goodness must prevail when dealing with coronavirus

My top priority as your federally elected representative is protecting our health, safety and security. In consultation for weeks with our region’s leading infectious disease professionals and our nation’s subject matter experts on health and safety, I’m encouraged and comforted that America is home to world-class medical professionals and scientific researchers — already leading the international response to the COVID-19 virus.

This virus understandably has raised fear and anxiety among our families and friends. But fear should not and cannot rule the day. In almost 40 years of military service, we learned many skills to keep our troops alive and resilient under fire, but top among them was: preparation defeats panic, and facts win over fear.

Our first step was to ensure the free flow of accurate and reliable information to put our communities in the best possible position to slow the spread of COVID-19. That’s why I teamed up with scientists and doctors from Penn State Health and led a COVID-19 community leaders information meeting on Monday, March 9, which brought together elected township, county, and state officials, as well as first responders, school officials, business leaders and media for an honest discussion about our community’s preparedness and knowledge of COVID-19.