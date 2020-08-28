Guest Editorial: Election ready in 2020

Without the ability to pre-canvass prior to election day, it may take days or even weeks until final election results are known. Current law allows for pre-canvassing beginning at 7 a.m. on election day, however, counties need to focus all of their efforts on running the in-person election on Nov. 3 and will not likely be able to divert resources to pre-canvassing mail-in ballots on that day. The more time counties have to undertake this process, the better prepared they will be to administer a safe in-person election and provide timely results.

Another change counties identified to alleviate election day challenges is to move the deadline to apply for mail-in ballots back from a week to two weeks before the election, providing more time for the ballot to be able to get from the county to the voter and back again through the mail. With postal delays and public health concerns, this deadline shift will help both counties and voters by creating less uncertainty over whether ballots were received in time. Voters will be able receive their confirmation email and feel confident that their ballot was received, allowing for more efficient polling place operations and aiding COVID-19 risk management by reducing crowds.