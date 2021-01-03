Guest Editorial: DHS frontline workers are heroes

If I could speak with the version of myself who existed exactly one year ago today, I’d tell her a few things.
First, buy extra rolls of toilet paper before March. While you’re at it, suggest to your mom she look up “face masks” online and start sewing them for the entire family.
Second, get mentally prepared for a year of trying to explain germ theory to your preschool-age daughter.
Most importantly, consider every big decision you make in 2020 as the secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) through the eyes of a state hospital nurse who’s worked overtime every day for 12 weeks in a row, who’s seen coworkers and patients fall ill with a mysterious disease, who hasn’t hugged her parents or adult children in months — but who still reports to work every day, committed to delivering safe care and services amidst a global pandemic.
She — and everyone she cares for — needs you to see her.
Of the roughly 16,000 people who work for DHS across the commonwealth, about 6,200 of them report to work at one of the department’s 17 residential and therapeutic treatment facilities. They are physicians, nurses, food service workers, custodians, direct care staff, administrators, and more.
Every day since this pandemic began, every single one of them has earned the right to be called a hero.
At Pennsylvania’s state centers and state hospitals, DHS employees have worked every day to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, nursed residents and patients back to health, and they have endured the losses of those who never recovered.
At Pennsylvania’s juvenile justice facilities, DHS employees have provided compassion and stability to children and youth whose personal challenges collided with a global one.
For most of the last year, these 6,200 individuals have continued to show up, provide care and constantly adjust to changing circumstances and protocols. They are frontline workers who, like those who work in private hospitals and long-term care facilities, have disproportionately endured the stress and trauma of this crisis. They are heroes to me.
They are also your neighbors.
Here, in the southcentral region of Pennsylvania, DHS employees have continued throughout the COVID-19 crisis to provide compassionate care to about 120 patients at the South Mountain Restoration Center in Franklin County, about 15 youth at the South Mountain Secure Treatment Unit in Franklin County, about 45 youth at the Loysville Youth Development Center in Perry County and about 20 youth at Youth Forestry Camp #3 in Trough Creek State Park in Huntingdon County.
The South Mountain Restoration Center is a long-term care facility serving people with psychiatric needs. Like other long-term care facilities, daily routines at the South Mountain Restoration Center had to change significantly to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The facility’s nursing staff, dietary workers, therapeutic activity workers, and chaplains showed tremendous creativity in adapting meals, serving routines, and resident engagement in order to best meet the needs of residents while supporting their physical, social, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Staff members repurposed their own office furniture to accommodate new dining routines. Dozens volunteered to man screening stations to ensure that co-workers arriving for work weren’t showing symptoms of COVID-19.
DHS also operates youth development centers and youth forestry camps that provide care and services to Pennsylvania's most at-risk youth at the request of juvenile parole offices and juvenile delinquency courts. These past 10 months, the staff at these facilities have creatively adjusted programming to meet the needs of youth in care while mitigating the spread of COVID-19 to the best of their ability.
At the South Mountain Secure Treatment Unit, staff organized a celebration of Veterans Day that included facilitating communication with youth and members of their families who had served in the military. To celebrate Thanksgiving, staff and youth worked together to cook and serve a meal. The staff helped youth create gifts and cards for their loved ones to send home for Christmas.
At the Loysville Youth Development Center, the staff created opportunities for physically distant – but still social – activities, such as Friday night Bingo, movies and video game tournaments. For Thanksgiving dinner, the staff creatively employed a big table to foster a family atmosphere. And to help youth maintain connections with their own families, the staff arranged regular video chats with loved ones.
These are the kinds of above-and-beyond activities that can easily fall off the priority list even in normal years. The fact that so many DHS employees were able to safely pull this off — and so much more — during a pandemic is a testament to their devotion to the people they serve.
Indeed, the to-do list at DHS facilities grew exponentially in 2020.
There was personal protective equipment to acquire and distribute. There were testing protocols and new, often evolving guidance to learn and implement. There were visitation restrictions to heartbreakingly enforce.
And when there was an outbreak of COVID-19, there were beds to cohort, hands to hold and ambulances to call. There were goodbyes.
While approved vaccines represent a light at the end of this dark tunnel, COVID-19 will influence life at DHS’s state hospitals, state centers and juvenile justice facilities for many months to come.
As we mercifully turn the corner into a new year, I want to send an unequivocal message of appreciation and gratitude to the 6,200 individuals who work in DHS facilities.
Your work has been lifesaving and your compassion for vulnerable people has set an example we should all strive to follow in 2021.
On behalf of the Wolf Administration and all Pennsylvanians, thank you.
Teresa Miller is the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary.