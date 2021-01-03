Guest Editorial: DHS frontline workers are heroes

At Pennsylvania’s state centers and state hospitals, DHS employees have worked every day to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, nursed residents and patients back to health, and they have endured the losses of those who never recovered.

At Pennsylvania’s juvenile justice facilities, DHS employees have provided compassion and stability to children and youth whose personal challenges collided with a global one.

For most of the last year, these 6,200 individuals have continued to show up, provide care and constantly adjust to changing circumstances and protocols. They are frontline workers who, like those who work in private hospitals and long-term care facilities, have disproportionately endured the stress and trauma of this crisis. They are heroes to me.

They are also your neighbors.

Here, in the southcentral region of Pennsylvania, DHS employees have continued throughout the COVID-19 crisis to provide compassionate care to about 120 patients at the South Mountain Restoration Center in Franklin County, about 15 youth at the South Mountain Secure Treatment Unit in Franklin County, about 45 youth at the Loysville Youth Development Center in Perry County and about 20 youth at Youth Forestry Camp #3 in Trough Creek State Park in Huntingdon County.