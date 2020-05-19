Guest Editorial: Cumberland County Commissioners focused on real results, and it shows

But to do this at such a dangerous time, when the need is for concerted, unified action, is utterly mystifying. I wonder how anyone can justify fighting Wolf’s “illegal” actions by calling for us, and our constituents, to break the law ourselves.

If the actions the governor has taken are illegal, then state officials, not county commissioners, need to pursue their legal recourse of impeachment. If they just don’t like the laws that allow the governor to act, then they should change the law — not double down on spreading misinformation and being a demagogue on the issue, feeding people’s fears, and dodging their responsibility by simply telling people what they want to hear.

Worse yet, this “hot potato” approach of dumping the focus onto commissioners damaged the ability of the counties to do their actual job. All their political blame-shifting and finger-pointing simply generated unnecessary angst and obstacles, while feeding the public distrust of their government at all levels.

Let’s be honest: These choices to focus on “scorched earth” politics set us back significantly as a nation already struggling for unity of purpose, and in addition, did virtually nothing to actually “protect our rights.” All of this only acted as a convenient dodge of the hard responsibility of governing effectively at a time we need it most.