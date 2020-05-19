Guest Editorial: Cumberland County Commissioners focused on real results, and it shows

Cumberland County has successfully navigated its way to the yellow phase of reopening its economy amid a still-ongoing pandemic.
This progress opens up more opportunity for our citizens and businesses to begin working again, which is essential to our well being, not just our pocketbooks — and to do so safely.
Over the past days and weeks, though, the board of commissioners was forced to divert a huge amount of time and attention to questions (actually more “comments” than questions) about why we would not just “open the economy” by declaration and defy the state’s health directives.
A lot of bluster and threats surrounding much of this communication was directed our way, and it continues, but at a diminished level for now in the wake of our successful move to the yellow phase. But I am dismayed when I consider the lingering result of all this needless turmoil and the continued mistrust it created, even as we have demonstrated important progress in the long journey of surviving and ultimately thriving amid a global health threat. Apparently, a lot of misunderstanding and misinformation continue to boil on this issue. But only the political hucksters benefit from it.
As elected officials in the middle of this difficult situation, we truly understand the public’s frustration. In most ways, we share it. However, your board of commissioners focused on the job at hand: keeping the machinery of county government operating and trying to manage our organization through a uniquely demanding situation, just as many others are.
Let’s be clear on something: the board of commissioners is committed to results. We don’t have the time or inclination to expend effort on posturing meaninglessly against Gov. Tom Wolf or anyone else. Our hands are very, very full.
But more importantly, the fact is the county commissioners understood that there is no legal authority to make declarations to “open” like Dauphin County and others threatened. The commissioners in most counties backed off that course of action once it was clear they had no legal leg to stand on. Most got back to the business of working to solve the real problems, perhaps grumbling about their situation, but leaving the nonsense behind. A few continued to feed the flames, probably to distract attention from their own lack of progress or to promote their future ambitions.
Unfortunately, the damage has been done, as other politicians — many up for reelection this year — piled onto the bluster bus and upped the ante for good measure, working only on scoring cheap political points by inciting our citizens and feeding the uncertainty with more misinformation.
Make no mistake: They have done great damage, not only in creating distraction in their attempts to shift blame to commissioners or the governor, but in undermining the public’s understanding and respect for the actual law, and the need for bipartisan, multilevel partnership to fight this lethal health threat. For some, it is apparently “all politics, all the time.”
But to do this at such a dangerous time, when the need is for concerted, unified action, is utterly mystifying. I wonder how anyone can justify fighting Wolf’s “illegal” actions by calling for us, and our constituents, to break the law ourselves.
If the actions the governor has taken are illegal, then state officials, not county commissioners, need to pursue their legal recourse of impeachment. If they just don’t like the laws that allow the governor to act, then they should change the law — not double down on spreading misinformation and being a demagogue on the issue, feeding people’s fears, and dodging their responsibility by simply telling people what they want to hear.
Worse yet, this “hot potato” approach of dumping the focus onto commissioners damaged the ability of the counties to do their actual job. All their political blame-shifting and finger-pointing simply generated unnecessary angst and obstacles, while feeding the public distrust of their government at all levels.
Let’s be honest: These choices to focus on “scorched earth” politics set us back significantly as a nation already struggling for unity of purpose, and in addition, did virtually nothing to actually “protect our rights.” All of this only acted as a convenient dodge of the hard responsibility of governing effectively at a time we need it most.
Today in Cumberland County we are now well positioned to succeed, despite the distracting political sideshow, and I am pleased to say it is in some part because your Cumberland County commissioners, working together, have largely avoided the politics and remained focused on the real job. I commend my colleagues on the board — Jean Foschi and Vince DiFilippo — for their diligence and steadfastness in serving our county citizens despite the clamor. They did a great job over the past weeks. I was genuinely proud to serve with both of them.
We also know that the hardest part of the job, for everyone, is still in front of us: continuing to manage our operations and provide vital services, continuing the vigilant work to mitigate the COVID threat, and working with community partners to rebuild our economic livelihood and well-being as a broad set of communities. It is a demanding task. It will require focus and facts. That, and not partisan hyperventilating, is where our attention needs to be.
This new board of commissioners has so far withstood some real political pummeling that was clearly an organized effort with its own agenda. While much of what we have heard and read is based on misunderstanding by well-meaning citizens, much of it is the result of deliberate, cynical, politically driven manipulation feeding that misinformation.
We know that criticism directed our way is part and parcel of the job; we expect it. But its harm to the public good, under these circumstances, is still undeniable, and discouraging.
The good news is that Cumberland County is in a better place amid a crisis because we knew our job and did it. We avoided the political chicanery. Now, as before, we remain focused on the job we were actually elected to do. We know our communities expect it. We know we cannot afford to do otherwise.
Gary Eichelberger, a Republican, is chairman of the Cumberland County commissioners.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.