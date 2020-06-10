Guest Editorial: Crossing the line

There have been far too many pictures of bloodied and bruised journalists covering these protests. There have been too many cases of journalists being arrested and detained by police while trying to report on the protests despite visible press credentials. Journalists who cover wars and brutal regimes overseas understand the risks they take. Sadly, some have been detained, others injured and some have paid the ultimate sacrifice. Journalists covering protests in Pennsylvania and across the country should not be subject to the same level of risk as those who cover protests in war-torn nations across the globe. Journalists have a duty to act as the eyes and ears of the American people and performing that duty is not crossing any lines. They have a right and a responsibility to report on events happening in their communities and that right is sacred under the First Amendment.

Equally concerning are reports of journalists becoming victims of aggression from individuals who disagree with news coverage. Readers have a right to peacefully disagree with an article. Readers do not have a right to attack a journalist because they disagree with them. I do not always agree with every story that I read in a newspaper, and sometimes I wish that a reporter would cover a story differently. However, I do not view the reporter as evil and I do not threaten them when I disagree with their words. That would cross the line.