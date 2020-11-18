Guest Editorial: Concerns with Claremont

My father has been the single greatest influence in my life. He was combat decorated for valor in two foreign wars. He returned home and started a successful business. He served on Carlisle community boards all while loving and supporting his wife and children. He was, is and will be my hero.

I have been very blessed in life. As my father was nearing his time to pass, our family had the resources to place him in any skilled care facility we chose. It was our decision to take him to Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

The decision was easy for us. Over several years I spent hundreds of hours on the floor at Claremont. I personally experienced the love, dedication, compassion and commitment by staff to every resident of the home. That was what we wanted for our father.

For 191 years in various names and structures, Claremont has been available as a resource to provide the same care our father received to every resident of Cumberland County. Most importantly, this care is available to every citizen of our county irrespective of their station or means. In my opinion Claremont is a sacred compact among generations as well as between those citizens of greater means and those of more modest resources. This says much about us as a community and the values we hold.