Guest Editorial: Claims of election fraud in Pa. are wrong

Fifteen Senate Republicans won in this year’s General Election. They have all claimed victory before the results were certified, but now their first order of business is to discredit the execution of the election. They are claiming there were irregularities and that they have questions about the credibility of the results of the Presidential race; however, it was the same ballots that elected them that carried Joe Biden to victory. They are calling the process fair in legislative races but questionable in the presidential. At best, they do not see the inconsistency here but at worst, they are pushing a stunning degree of hypocrisy at the behest of Donald Trump.