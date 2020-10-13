Guest Editorial: CBF suing EPA benefits Pa.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) is suing the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to enforce the Clean Water Act and restore water quality in Pennsylvania’s rivers and streams, as well as the Chesapeake Bay.

If we are to have the clean rivers and streams that is our right, it will take renewed and sincere efforts by state and federal legislators to provide the resources, continued determination by boots on the ground to make it happen, and oversight to guide and take corrective action when required.

The number of miles of Commonwealth rivers and streams that do not meet water quality standards has reached more than 25,000 miles. That is 5,500 more than four years ago.

As the source of half of the freshwater that flows into the Bay, Pennsylvania can do better.

Our state has missed many pollution-reduction milestones along the way and the newest plan comes up short in reaching its 2025 Clean Water Blueprint goal.

The Keystone State’s Phase 3 Watershed Implementation Plan will achieve roughly 73 percent of its 31 million-pound nitrogen-reduction commitment and is underfunded by more than $300 million a year.

It does not have to be this way.