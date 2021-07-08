Guest Editorial: Breaking down the Claremont decision

As the sale of Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center nears potential settlement, I thought it would be a good idea to again provide facts to all of those who have concerns regarding the nursing home’s future.
Many counties in our commonwealth have divested their nursing homes. I cannot speak for all counties, but I know that many counties have done so because of financial losses, excessive government regulation and the changing function of nursing homes.
Nursing homes today are more like medical centers. It is important to realize that county nursing homes are not the poor house anymore and are not the place of last resort as some have mistakenly tried to use as a valid argument. It simply is not a valid argument.
Our board of commissioners will soon decide on this matter. I want to thank both of my colleagues, commissioners Foschi and Eichelberger, for the open and honest conversations we have embarked upon during this process. I also want to note that the county has for many years, even prior to my being elected to the board in 2015, discussed and tried various options to help keep the nursing home in solid operating condition and remain in county hands. Cumberland County has been more successful than most counties in keeping its nursing home under county ownership. There comes a time however when we must decide the proper course of action and how it affects the entire county operations. These decisions are not easy ones and require a great deal of thought and vision.
I, personally, have responded to many citizens regarding the nursing home issue. Most people are confused in what they are hearing and have little understanding of today’s nursing home operations and want to know the facts of the matter. When they hear misinformation from some of those who oppose the sale, they are fearful and rightly concerned. When I converse with these folks and give them the facts, most of them are relieved to understand that Claremont is not going away and that it is not the only skilled nursing facility in the area that accepts the sick and the elderly. Some of those opposed to the sale have erroneously stated otherwise. If Claremont were the only skilled nursing facility in town, obviously, I would not be supporting the sale of it. Again, this is not the case and more important, Claremont is not going away. It will become, in my opinion, a better operation.
A survey that was produced in early April by the Susquehanna Polling and Research Group is another example of how easy it is to confuse the general public. However, I do not directly blame the Susquehanna group for the confusion but rather the source that provided incomplete information to the Susquehanna group. Some (not all) of the questions in the survey were specifically worded, in my opinion, to obtain certain answers and some of those questions were comprised of incorrect and misleading information.
But there were two questions in the survey that no one contested or mentioned in any news articles. The one question indicated of the people surveyed, 72% said they were aware of the nursing home issue. The other question asked citizens what two items they believe are priority items in the county. Only 4% of those surveyed noted the potential sale of the nursing home as a priority item. I think this is an important piece of information that was not mentioned.
Having different opinions on an issue is good, healthy and helps in finding the proper solution. In the case of the nursing home, most people do not consider this a priority issue. Those who do consider it an important issue have asked the proper questions. Unfortunately, there is a handful of those out there needlessly scaring our citizens with information that is not totally accurate. Shame on them!
The potential sale of the county nursing home is not a political football as some are trying to make it seem. I ask the residents of Cumberland County to please hang in there with us. In time, I think it will be proven that divesting the nursing home was the best decision not only for the residents who are there but for their families and the employees who work there today and in the future.
If in time I am proven wrong, then people have the right to say, “shame on me!” I feel strongly in my conviction that the county will make the right decision regarding Claremont.
Vince DiFilippo serves as a Cumberland County Commissioner.