Guest Editorial: Breaking down the Claremont decision

I, personally, have responded to many citizens regarding the nursing home issue. Most people are confused in what they are hearing and have little understanding of today’s nursing home operations and want to know the facts of the matter. When they hear misinformation from some of those who oppose the sale, they are fearful and rightly concerned. When I converse with these folks and give them the facts, most of them are relieved to understand that Claremont is not going away and that it is not the only skilled nursing facility in the area that accepts the sick and the elderly. Some of those opposed to the sale have erroneously stated otherwise. If Claremont were the only skilled nursing facility in town, obviously, I would not be supporting the sale of it. Again, this is not the case and more important, Claremont is not going away. It will become, in my opinion, a better operation.