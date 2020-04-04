Guest Editorial: Bosler Library still serves while you stay at home

I also want to mention that the Cumberland County Library System has developed a “digital access” card for any Pa. resident who does not have a Cumberland County library card already. If you, or someone in your life, do not have a library card already, you can read more about this, and apply for a card by clicking on the following link: https://www.cumberlandcountylibraries.org/

We are still accepting items in our book and media drops. These are being emptied and the items are being quarantined. This is a practice we may continue even after we re-open our doors. We are already working on other protocols that will be in place when we do open.

Currently, staff who are able are working from home. Only three employees may enter the library, and for only the most immediate of needs. These staff are taking all recommended precautions when in the building and are not in the building at the same time.

We also want to let you know that we are committed to our employees. While we are closed, our employees are being paid. We are doing our part to ensure that they are financially secure the best way that we can.