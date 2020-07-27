Guest Editorial: Beating COVID-19 is a team effort – our masks are our jerseys

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

More than 130,000 lives have been lost in the United States as a result of COVID-19. In Pennsylvania we have had more than 96,000 people contract COVID-19. Tragically, close to 7,000 have died.

This week, we’ve watched Pennsylvania’s case count begin to rise once again — enough so that we are now facing renewed restrictions for some environments like restaurants, gyms, nightclubs and others. It’s a sobering reminder that COVID-19 is still here, it’s real, and it doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon. Early efforts to mitigate the spread of the virus may have stemmed the initial tide, but with cases on the upswing, we must be vigilant to prevent a resurgence of infections.

Precautionary efforts are more important now than ever before, the easiest and most effective of which is simply wearing a mask when you are in public — indoors as well as even outdoors if you are around others. It’ll take all of us working together to dampen the virus’ activity in our communities overall — we are all on the same team and our “jersey” is the mask we wear. Among the arrows in our quiver in the battle against the virus, it remains one of the most impactful ways to keep our friends, families, and neighbors from becoming the next statistic of COVID-19.