Guest Editorial: Appreciating hard working teachers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The COVID-19 global pandemic has thrust educators from all over the Commonwealth onto the public stage as they’ve become the central focus of the public, media and politicians. Unfortunately, they are often portrayed in an unflattering and inaccurate manner.

I’ve heard comments such as, “Teachers are getting paid and they are not working;” “Are teachers giving their pay back because they did not work for weeks?” and “It sure must be nice to be a teacher — they did not suffer any hardship at all.”

I am not sure if these comments are related to jealousy, sour grapes or some politician who wants 20 seconds of media attention.

I was in education for 38 years and worked 31 of those years as an administrator. I have seen very dedicated and hardworking teachers who routinely arrive to work early, stay late and use a full day over the weekend planning the week ahead. Beyond their teaching, these professionals also assume duties as surrogate mothers, fathers, referees and bank loan officers for student lunches.

And don’t believe for a second there’s anything as a full summer off. Teachers invest that downtime in more study and preparation and then return to their rooms by August getting ready for the first day of school.