Guest Editorial: All too familiar - COVID-19 and HIV

In 1981, teased hair, chunky belts and futuristic fashion were big. But beneath the surface of a society clad in shoulder pads and hairspray was something nobody could have imagined: an epidemic that would change the world in a big way.

While HIV is believed to have emerged in the 1920s and cases were identified in sporadic patterns throughout the 1970s, the first fully recognized HIV cases were identified among five otherwise healthy individuals in Los Angeles in 1981.

Fast-forward to today, and a pandemic is surging across the nation that we were once again not prepared for — COVID-19.

This year’s World AIDS Day theme is “A National Conversation,” spotlighting the interconnectedness of both the HIV epidemic and the COVID-19 pandemic — the lives lost, the survivors, the activism, the heroes.

Similar to HIV, COVID-19 can happen to anyone and evoke a different response in each person. Additionally, symptoms aren’t always a direct indicator of infection. Early symptoms of HIV may cause flu-like side effects such as fever, chills, night sweats, muscle aches, fatigue and more within two to four weeks of infection. However, HIV might not present any symptoms at all. The only way to know if you have it? Get tested.