Guest Editorial: A UPMC Pinnacle doctor's safety tips for groceries and takeout

With COVID-19 diagnoses on the rise, it’s more important than ever to follow stay-at-home orders and practice social distancing. Minimizing contact with others is the best way to reduce the spread of the virus. The fewer people who get sick, the fewer who will need to be hospitalized.

But what about when you do need to go out? Experts agree that stocking up for no more than two weeks’ needs is best for the good of everyone in our communities. Here are some tips to help avoid contracting viruses and staying healthy on your next trip to the grocery store or a restaurant for takeout.

Before going out

If at all possible, designate one person at a time to do the errands. If you do bring your family, there should be someone old enough to supervise them in the car so they are safe while you are in the shop. Taking the family out for browsing during stay-at-home orders puts everyone at greater risk.