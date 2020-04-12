Guest Editorial: A task force for remote learning

These actions are extraordinary but they are not universal.

Vulnerable students will fall further behind. The parents who put themselves in harms’ way working long shifts in hospitals and warehouses can’t also be full time teachers. Studies are clear — children who don’t read on grade level by third grade, or who are disengaged in ninth grade, are at great risk of academic failure.

The General Assembly should also swiftly enact Rep. Curtis Sonney’s cyber education bill, requiring districts to offer three cyber options to students, including a district program and two provided by qualified vendors, including cyber schools. This approach maintains choice, creates competition to drive down costs and holds vendors accountable for the quality of instruction. Districts that are providing full-time cyber education for $5,000 per child should not be forced to pay three times that amount for cyber charter schools.

Online learning is no substitute for everything that our local public schools provide students. And parents throughout the commonwealth recognize more than ever the value of the trained professionals who teach our students every day.