Guest Editorial: A responsible state budget? Only in your dreams

In his sixth budget address, Gov. Tom Wolf asked us to “imagine” what Pennsylvania would look like if he could purchase everything on his wish list. To cover the costs, he wants to raise overall spending a massive 6.1 percent. He also wants to borrow $5.5 billion—a loan that our kids will be paying off with interest for the next 30 years.

It doesn’t take much imagination to know that we can’t borrow or tax our way to prosperity.

Pennsylvania is already $121 billion in debt. That’s $9,000 for every man, woman, and child in the state. Adding billions more is worse than irresponsible.

Including gimmicks like the “shadow budget” and earmarks, our budget process is already rife with sneaky tactics to squeeze billions of extra dollars out of Pennsylvanians’ wallets to fund questionable government programs with little oversite or transparency.

But Wolf is finding even more ways to spend money we don’t have. Agencies and departments under Wolf’s supervision routinely spend far beyond the budget lawmakers approve. How much more? Wolf has overspent by more than $1 billion in the last two years alone. It seems that if Wolf can’t convince the legislature to spend as much as he wants, he’s willing to ignore them.