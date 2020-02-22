Guest Editorial: A new model for cardiac arrest treatment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Based on this knowledge, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has updated EMS protocols to care for those suffering a cardiac arrest. Educating our patients and community about this change is our goal at Geisinger — because it will lead to improved survival rate and better quality of pre-hospital care for cardiac arrest patients in our community.

The most notable change is the instruction to resuscitate on scene rather than immediately taking patients to the hospital. Moving the patient right away keeps EMTs and paramedics from performing lifesaving interventions, like CPR and defibrillation, quickly enough to improve survival chances. Transporting immediately disrupts the performance of high-quality CPR, and interrupted CPR is linked to lower survival rates.

We are fortunate to have early adopters of this practice in the Geisinger EMS system and among our community EMS partners. Geisinger’s EMS medical directors are stressing the importance of this change.