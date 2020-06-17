Guest Editorial: A great big community thank you

In early March, as COVID-19 became less of a “what if” and more of a “how bad,” we at Cumberland Goodwill EMS started preparing for worst-case scenarios. In all of our calculations and planning, we recognized that help from outside of our community was neither likely to occur quickly nor guaranteed at all.
We rushed to put out calls for community help, raised awareness of the disease, and planned for how we’d conduct operations if we became overwhelmed. Every ask we made was answered with tremendous resourcefulness by our community. From financial donations, mask-making by an amazing team of volunteers, locally distilled sanitizer from Hook and Flask, a washer-dryer from Lowes, UV-C light decontamination assistance from Dickinson, and more, our community continues to make the difference with how Carlisle rises to the challenge of COVID-19.
We especially want to highlight the contributions of the Carlisle Area Emergency Relief (CAER) fund. Both the borough and the United Way have stepped up to not only help agencies like our own respond to the pandemic, but to help others keep their essential services going. It’s efforts like these that make Carlisle a strong, resilient community — an essential trait for the unprecedented times in which we find ourselves today.
Make no mistake, while things are looking better for our area since those early days of March, the threat of COVID-19 is not outside our community yet. We continue to respond to positive cases and have to adopt a heightened state of readiness on every patient. We ask our community to do their part — wear their masks in public, practice appropriate social distancing, and wash their hands frequently. Doing those small three things will help us remain able to respond during this pandemic.
And for those who are able to help financially, we encourage continued donations to the CAER fund through the United Way. The recovery effort from COVID-19 will be no less daunting than the immediate response to the virus has been, but together as a community we will rise to the challenge.
Nathan Harig is the Assistant Chief Cumberland Goodwill EMS.
