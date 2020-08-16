Guest Editorial: A goal to collaborate for online education

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pennsylvania's 14 public cyber charter schools have been in the news lately as thousands of families seek to enroll their children for the new school year.

Parents are choosing public cyber charter schools, because we know how to educate students online. We have been teaching children in virtual classrooms for 20 years now. We know what works. We know what doesn't work.

As innovators in public education, our cyber charter leaders want to help all schools with their virtual education programs. Specifically, we want to make sure every brick-and-mortar school — district, private or charter — can educate students online if schools are closed again this fall.

In response to our efforts to help, some of our opponents in traditional schools and the General Assembly have sought to cut state funding for our students and stop families from enrolling in our schools. They fear competition. They want to force students who live in their districts to attend the schools they determine, not the ones their parents choose.