Guest Editorial: A 30-year perspective on Domestic Violence Services of Cumberland and Perry Counties

In 1990 the general public knew very little about the scope and impact of domestic violence in our culture. Over the past 30 years DVSCP has been at the forefront of changing that picture. Thru DVSCP establishing partnerships with other like-minded agencies, and police forces, our community is much better informed and better able to recognize the signs of domestic violence today.

Our police forces and members of the justice system are also better informed on how to best deal with domestic violence, having worked with DVSCP to establish a Lethality Assessment Protocol. And our Public Education Department reaches out to schools, organizations and workplaces to provide countless community education and prevention programs that are appropriate for their population.

Partnerships with MidPenn Legal Services and other pro-bono attorneys have enabled the agency to provide excellent legal and systems advocacy in obtaining PFA’s (Protection from Abuse Orders), accompanying clients to court proceedings and advocacy with the legal system. The AMEND self-supporting program established by DVSCP has helped hundreds of men through the 26-session educational program for men who abuse/batter their partners or others with whom they have a family relationship.