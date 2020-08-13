Guest Editorial - Barb Gleim: Making the most of education while online at home

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Although I support all avenues of education that best fit the child, I chose public school for my three kids. We are blessed to live in an area that promotes a well-rounded education and has the community support to graduate above 90 percent of the senior class, who go on to become civil, engaged American citizens.

During these last five months, I have heard from parents and teachers who struggle to keep kids engaged online, due to the shut-down under COVID-19. I promote going back to school face to face, safely.

There are three virtues that I believe are inherent in parents from the beginning that may help ease the educational burden. Three of the seven Christian virtues are not theological in nature, but ones that most in our American society recognize as pivotal. They are prudence, temperance and fortitude.

Taking the definitions of these three from C.S. Lewis, “Prudence means practical common sense, taking the trouble to think out what you are doing and what will come of it.” In other words, consider the potential consequences of your actions on yourself but also on others.

Temperance in most instances refers to “going the right length and no further,” and basically not to allow a topic or issue to consume you. It’s commonly known as exercising self-control.