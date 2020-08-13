Guest Editorial - Barb Gleim: Making the most of education while online at home

Although I support all avenues of education that best fit the child, I chose public school for my three kids. We are blessed to live in an area that promotes a well-rounded education and has the community support to graduate above 90 percent of the senior class, who go on to become civil, engaged American citizens.
During these last five months, I have heard from parents and teachers who struggle to keep kids engaged online, due to the shut-down under COVID-19. I promote going back to school face to face, safely.
There are three virtues that I believe are inherent in parents from the beginning that may help ease the educational burden. Three of the seven Christian virtues are not theological in nature, but ones that most in our American society recognize as pivotal. They are prudence, temperance and fortitude.
Taking the definitions of these three from C.S. Lewis, “Prudence means practical common sense, taking the trouble to think out what you are doing and what will come of it.” In other words, consider the potential consequences of your actions on yourself but also on others.
Temperance in most instances refers to “going the right length and no further,” and basically not to allow a topic or issue to consume you. It’s commonly known as exercising self-control.
Fortitude includes two kinds of courage, the kind that faces danger, and the kind that requires guts.
Concentrating on all three of these virtues during these difficult times, not only builds character, but will most definitely reflect on the “students” in your home. We will get back to normal, and know that you are teaching subliminally, or directly, in the meantime.
Children learn more about life in general from their parents than they do from teachers in the classroom. Some experts say that over 60 percent of what a child learns is learned in the home, and school expounds upon that learning through lessons in literacy, mathematics, science and social studies.
To be clear, parents don’t have to know too much about any particular subject in the curriculum to teach tech skills, problem solving, critical thinking, creativity, social awareness, communication skills, team building, conservation, health and wellness, moral and ethical orientation, or self-directed learning.
I also encourage parents and caregivers to take advantage of dinner discussions and quiet time to communicate family values and faith, which are not discussed in a school setting, as this can also be an opportunity to teach tolerance, discipline, respect and accountability.
While not graded, parental teachings move the student to the next level. You make the most meaningful difference in a child’s life and education. When kids are in school, they are away for seven hours a day for 180 days.
Education doesn’t start in the classroom, and no matter how frustrating the current circumstances are, you are doing a great job of educating in the home.
State Rep. Barb Gleim (R-Carlisle) represents the 199th Legislative District in Pennsylvania, which includes part of Cumberland County.
