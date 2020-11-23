Greene: Governors have impossible task with COVID

Should restaurants be restricted or shut down? How about fitness centers? How about libraries? How about retail centers? And, of course, by all means, how about schools and sports?

The reason the issue is impossible is because the answers are as different as the demographics of the people in Ohio. Thumbs down from owners and workers of those places. Thumbs up from people who are or have family members who are at risk. Americans have gotten away from the idea of the common good, therefore, if it’s bad for “me” then it’s a dumb decision and bad for everyone.

Then comes the weird justifications. Masks don’t work. Statistics can’t be trusted. Testing results aren’t completely reliable. How can the state do THAT, when it allows THIS? And on and on. Examination of all of those issues should occur, but not if the intention is only to come to a predetermined conclusion that COVID’s very real threat should be dismissed.

Where political leaders fell short – and continue to fall short – is an honest dialogue on COVID-19. The fact is, people died and people are going to continue to die until the pandemic is over. It’s a pandemic and people die during pandemics and they sometimes die at alarming rates, particularly the elderly and the vulnerable.