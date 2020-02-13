Graves: When did your rock last roll?

Like many Americans allergic to adulting, I often zone out on Facebook when I should be doing something more useful — like scooping the litter box or lecturing my children about the dangers of social media. Inevitably, I come across one of those surveys posted by Facebook users who are probably planning to hack into my account and steal my pet selfies.

I recently saw a survey that asks you to identify various rock concerts you’ve attended, and since my teen years were in the 1980’s, attending rock concerts was a rite of passage that ranked right up there with cursing at your Rubik’s Cube and sporting your first fuzzstache.

So hold on to your Hacky Sack, and let’s do this!

First ConcertIn August of 1985, a friend’s parents dropped off two of my fellow fifteen-year-old nerdlings and me at the legendary and slightly dilapidated Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport, LA, for the “World Infestation” tour of the hair metal band Ratt — with Bon Jovi, ironically, as the opening act. As we sat at the back of the venue’s top row seating with our mouths agape, we could actually feel our undeveloped mullets standing on end as we were initiated into the world of live power chords, drum solos, and overly excited girls with impressively permed, crimped, and teased hairdos as far as the eye could ogle.

