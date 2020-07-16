Graves: To all the masks I’ve worn before

When I entered my teen years in the early 1980’s, my masks (and my hygiene practices) became more elaborate and grotesque. I remember blowing my allowance one year on a highly-detailed rubber skull mask I found at Spencer’s in the mall. The mask was the perfect complement to my Members Only jacket and nylon Bugle Boy parachute pants. Michael Jackson’s macabre “Thriller” music video was all the rage at the time, and I was sure that my fashion medley, combined with a playfully frightful disguise, would be irresistible to the ladies. Instead, they just found me frightful, and I nursed my wounded pride by using the mask to scare the younger neighborhood kids when I answered the front door. I only got punched in the gut a few times.

My most memorable masked incident as an adult happened when I was newly married, and my wife and I were house-sitting for some friends of my parents. It was bedtime, and I had discovered a rubber “old man” mask (complete with wig) while rummaging… I mean walking past an open closet. My wife had gone to the bathroom, so I slipped out of bed and met her at the bathroom door wearing nothing but the mask and a pair of boxer briefs. Instead of screaming or running, she just froze in terrified silence and started crying, eliciting a torrent of desperate apologies from me. (She still has the same reaction to seeing me in my underwear—and I still feel the need to apologize.)