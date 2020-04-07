Graves: Survive the supermarket with social distancing

Next, if you have delusions of finding the supermarket well-supplied with luxury items like bread or milk, put those fanciful thoughts aside. Instead, we all need to become acquainted with the wonderful world of semi-fresh produce, which always seems to be fully in stock. Sure, fruits and vegetables don’t have trans-fats, sodium nitrate, and all the other wonderful things we love about processed foods, but at least they lack flavor. And it’s high time that Americans start following the American government’s official dietary guidelines, which remind us to avoid ingesting anything that tastes good.

Finally, it’s important to practice good hygiene and social distancing while wistfully wandering through empty aisles that were packed with Ultra Soft Charmin, Lysol spray and ramen noodles back in the good ol’ days of late February. Patience is key as you wait in line for the complimentary hand sanitizer at the store’s entrance while the lady in front of you attempts to use it as a therapeutic body mask. Speaking of hand sanitizer, if you have trouble judging whether you’re at least six feet away from other shoppers, just remember that if you can smell their Purell, you’re too close.